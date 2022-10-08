WATCH: Black election canvasser explains exodus from Democratic Party

"The Democratic Party has a huge problem," observed a black media executive in a column for Newsweek in May.

The party has counted on offsetting the loss of rural and working class voters to the Republican Party with "super majorities of voters of color," who in aggregate are on their way to outnumbering whites, wrote Darvio Morrow, the CEO of the FCB radio network.

But the premise for that plan "is turning out to be false," he said.

"What we're seeing today is that working class Hispanic voters and conservative Black voters are a lot more like their white counterparts than anyone in the Democratic Party had bargained for," he wrote. "And that spells serious trouble for the Left."

Democrats got a wakeup call in June when Mayra Flores won a special election in an 85% Hispanic district, becoming the first Republican elected to Congress in that area of South Texas in 150 years. But the trend has long been underway. In August, NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki told MSNBC viewers that "one of the major stories to emerge from the 2020 election was the shift we saw in the Hispanic vote."

And the Democratic Party had better pay attention to a significant shift since 2016 in support from black voters as well, wrote Morrow in his Newsweek column. Without receiving more than 90% of the black vote, there never would have been a President Biden or a President Obama. A CNN analysis documented the party's loss of support among blacks over the past six years. And since taking office, Biden had gone from an 87% approval rating among black voters overall to 67% at the time of Morrow's column. In July, former Obama official and current CNN analyst Van Jones said that under Biden, life was "worse" for blacks, who were undergoing "a summer ... of real heartbreak" that was reflected in the polls.

Morrow, noting the black vote has been solidly Democratic since 1964, pointing to the growing tension in the party as it caters to the college-educated professional class at the expense of "a mostly moderate Black community anxious for a fair shot at achieving the American Dream."

"This tension has always been there," he wrote. "If you look beyond the surface, the modern Democratic coalition has always been a house of cards. How do you create an agenda that appeals to both a conservative, Black, churchgoing southerner and a liberal, white, secular atheist? How do you serve the needs of both Hispanic working class voters and rich elitists?"

'People aren't fooled anymore'

WND came across a young black man who is giving voice to that tension as he goes door-to-door in support of various Republican candidates across the nation, including Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.

In a video interview (embedded below), the election canvasser, Colton Taylor, who grew up in rural Georgia, explained why so many black voters have abandoned the Democratic Party.

He talked about Democratic policies that have devastated black families, "devouring" males and turning fathers into a "prison statistic."

He explained "the core values" he learned from the Bible, which he believes are in alignment with "how life works."

In his canvassing work – in his many conversations with voters – he is seeing first hand the shift toward conservative policies reflected in polling and the ballot box.

"People aren't fooled anymore," he said, noting the increasing availability of alternative sources.

There are black leaders now, he said, whose alternative views can be "heard and understood."

Taylor said that most of his colleagues in the canvassing campaign – which has taken him to Denver and Southern California as well as Florida and Oregon – are black.

"Some of them come from very bad backgrounds, and they just want a different way," he said.

The door-to-door work has been "healing" for them, Taylor said.

"Believing in the policies, understanding how it will benefit lives, is giving us freedom and peace of mind – we are not in these cages anymore," he said.

"As black people," Taylor said in conclusion, "we see that there is hope."

There are possibilities that are not confined to "the ghetto" or "the hood."

"We can open our lives and our minds and to anything – and it's fulfilling."

See the WND interview:

