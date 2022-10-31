WATCH: 'I was directly serving the devil for 25 years'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-psychic who openly shares her stunning testimony of abandoning the occult for Jesus recently revealed her reasons for so openly discussing her transformation.

Jenn Nizza, who spent more than two decades as a medium before becoming a Christian, recently told CBN’s Faithwire about the dangers associated with Halloween.

TRENDING: Judge rules on policy suppressing conservative views

When asked why she so openly shares her testimony of leaving the occult and finding Christ, Nizza was candid.

Read the full story ›