WATCH: Fed-up woman brilliantly destroys eco-terrorist blocking traffic

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hundreds of radical protesters who apparently want the world's economy shut down through the cancellation of any oil products have been arrested for blocking roads in London in pursuit of their no-oil agenda.

A report from the Daily Mail explains the agenda to hinder commuters, stop ambulances and take over public roads has been ongoing for about two weeks.

And even mostly tolerant Londoners are fed up.

TRENDING: 13 positive results of reversing tyranny on Election Day

WARNING: Video contains offensive language:

British women tell off eco-terrorist blocking traffic: “There are 6,000,000 people that live in this city and you’re f—ing up their lives... You want them to stop using oil? How are you going to heat your house? How are you going to run your car?"pic.twitter.com/Oxlsr48sex — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 17, 2022

A woman whose day trip was brought to a halt by protesters sitting in the road told one of the protesters, who was arguing for the nation to prevent reaching a "tipping point," suggested the tipping already was at hand.

Do you agree with the woman in the video? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (290 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

"I'm sorry you feel strongly about [that] but you know what, there are 6 million people that live in this city… and you're f***ing up their lives."

The woman told the protester, "Why you go and sit in the road in China or in India, or do something that might be useful."

Emissions from the use of fossil fuels in the Western world, in fact, pales in comparison to that generated by China, and other Asian points.

The woman was not done, however, saying, "How are you going to heat your house? How are you going to run your car? You got enough money to by an electric car that starts at 40,000 pounds?

"Do you know the debris that comes from making those batteries?"

Another motorist decided to lend a hand, so to speak, at removing the protesters:

The Daily Mail reported the group of protesters breaking the law was from Just Stop Oil.

The road blocks included various points near St. George's Circus in Southwark, and the report said, "an ambulance on an emergency call also appeared to be blocked by the protest today." Other actions developed in Westminster, Piccadilly Circus and in front of Buckingham Palace

Some protesters glued themselves to the road.

Police officials said officers were "deployed" to protests, with arrests being made.

One of the protesters, Jane Thewlis, 60, commented to the Daily Mail, "My life's work has been to look after people and I can't bear to see the suffering caused by climate breakdown."

Another cited the urgency of the "worsening climate crisis."

Yet another claimed "billions" were "facing death" because of the use of oil and gas.

Police said they were obligated to wait for a determination that a protest met the legal threshold of causing major disruption before they could act.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!