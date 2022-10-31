WATCH: People drop dead, fight unseen threats in post-COVID world

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A new video assembled by One America News Network has revealed a terrifying new health threat in the post-COVID world: People who simply drop dead.

Young people. Athletes. Commuters, and more.

See it:

The video is accompanied by a report from Pearson Sharp, who explains that doctors are reporting foreign compounds being found in the shots given to COVID vaccination victims.

Sharp reports videos are revealing people simply collapsing, often after turning around as if they see a threat, and then they are fighting to keep that unseen threat away.

They finish on the ground, exhibiting convulsions.

Are COVID shots to blame for these phenomena?

The report said the evidence is appearing on CCTV video around the world, and while the cause has yet to be linked medically, it follows the coercive tactics of governments around the world to inject – so far – about 70% of the world's population, or more than five billion.

The report also cited studies revealing 94% of COVID shots have blood cell deformation, including clots.

