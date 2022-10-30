WATCH: Trembling hand of fire chief voicing grim death toll from Halloween stampede

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- A video shows a fireman in South Korea trembling as he gives a press briefing about the Halloween stampede that killed over 150 people.

Last night 153 people died in a crush in Seoul, with another 82 injured, as huge crowds gathered in the popular nightlife area Itaewon for a Halloween festival.

Two of those killed are Americans, US officials in Seoul announced Sunday.

