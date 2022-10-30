A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Trembling hand of fire chief voicing grim death toll from Halloween stampede

Filmed shaking uncontrollably during briefing to press in wake of tragedy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022 at 3:14pm
Fire Chief Choi Seong-beom announces the death toll in a Halloween parade stampede in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Fire Chief Choi Seong-beom announces the death toll in a Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A video shows a fireman in South Korea trembling as he gives a press briefing about the Halloween stampede that killed over 150 people.

Last night 153 people died in a crush in Seoul, with another 82 injured, as huge crowds gathered in the popular nightlife area Itaewon for a Halloween festival.

Two of those killed are Americans, US officials in Seoul announced Sunday.

Read the full story ›

