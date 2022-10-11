Weaponized prosecutions create a Biden police state

As many as 20 top Republicans have reportedly been targeted by Democratic prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, a county that voted 3-to-1 for Biden in the last election, according to a recent report in the New York Times. Specious allegations of racketeering and conspiracy are part of the arsenal in this and other political prosecutions being unleashed against Trump and his advisers.

Last week Fulton County prosecutors misled the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit by pretending that the signatures on the Georgia mail-in ballots were twice verified. Instead, as confirmed in data posted by the nonpartisan Ballotpedia, Georgia opened the floodgates to mail-in ballots in 2020 without maintaining normal verification and rejection rates.

Ballotpedia's table of mail-in or absentee ballots in the last three elections show that Georgia increased its allowance of mail ballots by a record 1.1 million (from 213,000 in 2016 to 1,316,000 in 2020). At the same time, its rejection rate fell from 6.4% in 2016 to a rock-bottom 0.4% in 2020.

Those mail-in "votes" were overwhelmingly for Biden, without meaningful verification of their authenticity. Every percentage point reduction in the rejection rate likely meant 11,000 more votes for Biden in a state he reportedly won by only that slim margin.

Ballotpedia charts all the states by the change in rejection rates of their mail-in or absentee ballots from 2016 to 2020, and Georgia ranks as the very worst in the country by that crucial measure. Georgia decreased its ballot rejections by 30 times the national average reduction in ballot rejections between the last two presidential elections.

Yet not only do prosecutors in Georgia fail to acknowledge this disparity, they reportedly plan to indict the Trump advisers and ultimately Trump for daring to criticize the malfeasance of Georgia election officials in allowing questionable ballots to be counted. A worse political misuse of prosecutorial power is difficult to imagine, and on Monday the Fulton County prosecutors even filed court papers to compel testimony by a police chaplain from the small town of Montgomery, Illinois.

Texas courts have already stood up against the Fulton County travesty by properly rejecting Georgia's attempt to haul Texans before the Democrat-stacked process in an Atlanta courtroom. A Texas appellate court expressed its strong doubts that the Fulton County proceeding is even legitimate, as it ruled that a Texas resident can ignore Fulton County's subpoena.

Ballotpedia data show that the rejection rate of only 0.15% in Georgia of invalid signatures on mail-in/absentee ballots in 2020 was far less than in many other states, and comparable to the national average rejection rate for ballots failing to contain any signature at all.

For nearly two years, Fulton County prosecutors have been unable to find any real crime committed by any Trump supporter or Republican in criticizing Georgia's improper election procedures. Now in the 11th Circuit, Democrats are pleading a belated urgency as they demand immediate testimony by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

In Nevada on Saturday, campaigning for Republican Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate, while polling indicates a GOP recapture of the Senate if he wins, Trump lambasted the weaponizing of prosecutions. "The Democrats are locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement," Trump said.

"Every freedom-loving American needs to understand the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now in this election," he added. No president has ever campaigned so hard for others, and by doing this Trump makes the Republican Party Great Again.

"We don't have the luxury of waiting. The only way evil will triumph is for good men and women to do nothing," Trump said in channeling the great conservative statesman Edmund Burke, who courageously defended the American colonies as a member of the English Parliament.

Georgia Democrats should not be allowed to stuff the ballot box with unverified votes again this election, or misuse prosecutorial power such that Republicans are deterred from criticizing this form of election fraud. The entire country is affected by an improper election process in Georgia, and more states in addition to Texas should start ruling against attempts by Fulton County to haul non-Georgians to Atlanta.

The Fulton County proceeding is creating a split between states in a way that our country has not seen in a long time. Traditionally, the courts in one state are quick to comply with requests by a prosecutor in another state, but political prosecutions are ending that "comity."

"Biden and his left-wing handlers are turning America into a police state," Trump properly declared in Nevada. He decried what he describes as "weaponizing" of prosecutions by Democrats.

