Whistleblower reveals FBI's thoughts on criminality of 'disinformation'

An FBI "cheat sheet" regarding election crimes around the 2022 midterm elections, offering guidance on dealing with "campaign finance" violations, "election interference" and more, also insists that the FBI will decide "disinformation" and whether it is a crime, according to a new report.

It is Project Veritas that has reported on a document turned over by a whistleblower on the FBI's agenda.

That agency, as Americans know, already has seriously undermined its own integrity by working with Democrats on the "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory lies it launched against President Trump.

Later it used faked evidence to support its requests for permission to spy on the Trump campaign. Some of the FBI's own employees schemed about how they would not let Trump be president.

And recently it staged an armed raid on Trump's home in what apparently was a paperwork dispute. The campaign by the FBI, essentially its own disinformation campaign, against Trump coincided with the Democrats' multiple – and failed – attempts to impeach Trump and remove him from office.

Now Project Veritas has published the "cheat sheet" that explains the FBI is alert for "disinformation," which would be "False or inaccurate information intended to mislead others. Disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public."

And regarding "misinformation," the document said that is "False or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally."

Explained Project Veritas:"The document details how the Bureau will tackle what they consider to be 'election crimes.' … These categories could raise questions about who gets to determine what is 'misinformation' and/or 'disinformation.'"

Project Veritas pointed out that Biden recently tried to create a "Disinformation Governance Board" that would impose its views on America, but quickly back down when the scheme became known.

"Disinformation" also has routinely been used by social media to censor statements from conservatives that are factual. For instance, the industry censored the New York Post's accurate reporting about the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden that revealed what one analysis has suggested is hundreds of violations of the law.

The industry had been lobbied by the FBI to do that censorship. But polls show that censorship almost undoubtedly changed the victor in the 2020 presidential race from President Trump to Joe Biden.

