A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

White House pushing ahead research to cool Earth by reflecting back sunlight

Attempts to temper effects of global warming

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2022 at 5:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash)

(Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) – The White House is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the earth to temper the effects of global warming, a process sometimes called solar geoengineering or sunlight reflection.

The research plan will assess climate interventions, including spraying aerosols into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight back into space, and should include goals for research, what’s necessary to analyze the atmosphere, and what impact these kinds of climate interventions may have on Earth, according to the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. Congress directed the research plan be produced in its spending plan for 2022, which President Joe Biden signed in March.

Some of the techniques, such as spraying sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, are known to have harmful effects on the environment and human health. But scientists and climate leaders who are concerned that humanity will overshoot its emissions targets say research is important to figure out how best to balance these risks against a possibly catastrophic rise in the Earth’s temperature.

TRENDING: The church's silence on LGBT issue is hurting young people

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Paul Ryan says Trump won't win GOP nomination again
How winners are losing in America's elections
Energy inflation linked to Biden's public policy decisions
Organization goes online with list of California's spending
Local governments delivering verdict on massive wind project plans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×