WATCH: Wild video captures victim's escalator tumble after being punched

(FOX NEWS) -- Video captured a fight between two men on a New York City escalator in Grand Central Station before they tumbled down to the platform, shocking onlookers.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 11 a.m., when "a 37-year-old male punched a male victim in the face after a verbal dispute," the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Monday.

The video posted to social media with the caption, "on my lunch break commute through Grand Central," opens with onlookers staring at the steps of an escalator before two people tussling on the escalator come into view.

