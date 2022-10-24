Will homofascism make a return to Brazil?

On Oct. 30, 2022, the people of Brazil will chose a new president in a run-off election featuring conservative incumbent Jair Bolsanaro and the Marxist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aka Lula. Current polling in the corporate media shows Lula in the lead, raising the nightmare specter of a return to the extreme homofascism that marked the Lula regime from 2003-2010.

It was during Lula's regime that Brazil's LGBT Brownshirts drove my friend and ministry ally Julio Severo and his young family into hiding in a foreign country. He died there in 2021, partly in consequence of the dire poverty they faced as Brazilian ex-pats living illegally in exile. My ministry has taken up the task of helping his widow, Sarah, and seven young children to survive without him. If you want to help them, give here.

In 2007, while I was on a 50-city tour of the former Soviet Union warning people about the coming wave of U.S.-backed homofascism across the world, Julio Severo was already suffering it in Brazil. My recent article citing my battle with the Bush 43 U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, in the summer of 2007 alongside the late great Ken Hutcherson is evidence that globalist agenda had already been launched – even before Obama made it the top priority of the State Department from 2008-2016. And Julio's experience showed that Brazil under Lula was part of the leading edge of that anti-family tsunami.

I first learned of Julio's ministry in a Lifesite News article by Matthew Hoffman that was emailed to me in June of 2007. The following three paragraphs, edited for length, are from that article:

"During its second year in office, the Lula regime initiated a program, 'Brazil Without Homophobia,' which teaches that homosexual orientation is unchangeable, and seeks to construct 'a culture of peace and values for promoting human diversity.' ... Since the initiation of Brazil Without Homophobia, the government has spent millions of dollars funding 'Gay Pride' parades and TV programming, and is promoting pro-homosexual 'education' programs in the public schools. ...

"In addition, the Lula administration is promoting a new 'anti-homophobia' law that would prohibit any expression contrary to the homosexual agenda, forbidding Brazilians 'To practice, induce or incite discrimination or prejudice of race, skin color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. … What is determined in this article involves the practice of any kind of violent, constraining, threatening or humiliating action, of moral, ethical, philosophical or psychological order.' ... The Brazilian legal system has also begun to allow homosexual adoptions.

"'Brazil Without Homophobia' also promises to promote the homosexual agenda at the international level, a commitment that the Lula regime has fulfilled with a rare enthusiasm."

Julio Severo became a target of the Lula anti-"homophobia" campaign, but was spared prosecution because pro-family conservatives in the Brazilian legislature prevented the bill from passing. So instead the Lula regime went after him for refusing to vaccinate his children. Julio was an "anti-vaxxer" long before the COVID clot-shot debacle awakened the rest of the world to the evils of Big Pharma. According to the Hoffman article, "a homosexual government official used his refusal to involve his children with vaccines against him and had a court order to remove his children from their home." This was technically the catalyst for Julio fleeing Brazil, but make no mistake, it was an act of homofascism on the government's part, not a concern for the Severo children.

Allow me at this point to remind the reader that the slur "homophobe" is an invention of the LGBT movement to characterize literally ALL disagreement with its political agenda as mental illness. A phobia is a anxiety disorder, and the purpose of the "homophobia" slur is to frame disagreement as hateful bigotry driven by an irrational fear of homosexuals.

"Homophobia" was originally a psychiatric term for a person's fear of his own homosexual inclinations back in the days when "science" admitted the truth about sexual health and actually helped people overcome same-sex attraction disorder. But after the LGBT movement took permanent control over the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in a political coup in 1973, the "science" was edited to serve the new agenda. And the term "homophobia" was re-purposed to create an anti-Christian/anti-naturalist pejorative equivalent to the anti-homosexual slurs "fag" and "dyke." All such slurs are dehumanizing and antisocial, and "homophobe" should be condemned alongside the other two – but of course the only standards upheld by the left are double-standards.

"Homophobia" was part of a package of words and concepts designed to advance the newly contrived theory of "Sexual Orientation," which has since fully supplanted self-evident objective truth and reason regarding innate binary heterosexual complementarity, in Marxist-controlled academia and the popular culture. So successful have the LGBTs been in brainwashing the public that even many of those fighting the current battle against transgenderism have swallowed hook, line and sinker the sexual orientation theory that justifies transgender ideology: It is a form of cognitive dissonance on the right that (if not overcome) guarantees their eventual defeat (after a string of temporary diminishing victories – just like on "gay marriage.") No one can win a debate once they stipulate that the opponents' presuppositions are true.

Julio was one of the few Christian heroes who both knew these truths and devoted his life to speaking them despite great personal cost. He is, in the truest sense of the word, a martyr for the cause of Christ.

And Lula, the LGBTs Goliath on the Brazilian battlefield, is as evil and corrupt a figure as anyone in the pantheon of principalities and powers ruling America today, which includes even Obama himself.

I am urging Christians around the world to join me in prayer that Lula does not return to power in Brazil. And I include especially in that call to prayer our Russian brethren, who since 2013 have set the standard in their own law banning "gay" propaganda to children, and who have influence in Brazil as a part of the BRICS alliance. Ukrainian believers too should pray with us, because they face under pro-LGBT Zelensky the same agenda as Brazilians will again suffer under a second Lula regime – and if prayer can save Brazil that fate, it can save Ukraine (and I pray that even now). But mostly I appeal to American Christians, because it is our government that has been the Whore of Babylon pushing LGBT perversions across the entire globe, and thus we have a special duty to try and mitigate the damage.

