'Witchcraft is no longer evil': Disturbing trend purportedly at center of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

'Occult practices, such as tarot, are now openly practiced by teens from all walks of life and all faiths'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2022 at 6:18pm
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2." (Courtesy Matt Kennedy/Disney)

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2." (Courtesy Matt Kennedy/Disney)

(CBN NEWS) -- Many Christian parents are understandably cautious about “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Halloween-themed sequel to the popular 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

That’s understandable, considering the occultic themes prevalent throughout the film. But a recent Religion News Service article about the handling of witchcraft in the movie might add even more angst to the mix.

The original “Hocus Pocus” emerged in 1993 amid the so-called “Satanic panic,” a timeframe during which allegations of satanic ritual abuse and other elements ran rampant in culture.

