Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MSN) – Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated "International Pronouns Day" on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by.

"My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let's create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self," Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.

"Using someone's correct pronouns isn't just a sign of respect, it's a way to create a more inclusive and affirming environment for all. My pronouns are she/her. #ShareYourPronouns #PronounsDay," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

Read the full story ›