A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day'

'Together, we can celebrate people's multiple, intersecting identities'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MSN) – Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated "International Pronouns Day" on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by.

"My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let's create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self," Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.

"Using someone's correct pronouns isn't just a sign of respect, it's a way to create a more inclusive and affirming environment for all. My pronouns are she/her. #ShareYourPronouns #PronounsDay," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Potential baldness cure on horizon? Scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in lab
Children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
Democrat lawmaker's solution to trans females competing in women's sports: transition them earlier
State's rule would withhold funding from libraries displaying 'inappropriate' content for children
Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×