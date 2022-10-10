A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'What is a Woman' campus stop prompts drama, debate

'We are living through a period of mass psychosis'

Published October 9, 2022 at 8:51pm
Scene from The Daily Wire movie "What is a Woman?" ( Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Conservative firebrand Matt Walsh took the stage at the University of Illinois on Thursday night, challenging transgender ideology and declaring it’s the hill he is “willing to die on” as protesters chanted “trans women are women” outside the venue.

Walsh’s campus tour is based on his Daily Wire documentary “What is a Woman?” It was the second stop in a six-stop campus tour this month hosted by conservative campus chapters of Young America’s Foundation.

His visit prompted protests prior to and during the event, including chants and stomping outside the building by demonstrators as Walsh kicked off his talk. Prior to the speech, protesters also held signs such as “transitioning saves lives” as attendees walked in.

