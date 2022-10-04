Woman was in middle of an abortion when she changed her mind

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(LIFENEWS) – Amrita Kaur got a second chance that most mothers do not when they turn to abortion in a moment of panic.

Because of her quick action and the help of a pro-life doctor, Kaur’s abortion was reversed and her baby’s life was saved. Now, the 27-year-old British mother is spreading the word about the life-saving abortion pill reversal treatment to help other mothers and babies.

“I believe it is so important for women to have access to this,” Kaur told The Epoch Times in a new interview. “This has definitely lit a fire in me to share awareness of pregnancy, the [abortion] reversal pill … and how abortion isn’t as easy as just taking a pill.”

Read the full story ›