FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Woman was in middle of an abortion when she changed her mind

Saved baby's life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:45pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – Amrita Kaur got a second chance that most mothers do not when they turn to abortion in a moment of panic.

Because of her quick action and the help of a pro-life doctor, Kaur’s abortion was reversed and her baby’s life was saved. Now, the 27-year-old British mother is spreading the word about the life-saving abortion pill reversal treatment to help other mothers and babies.

“I believe it is so important for women to have access to this,” Kaur told The Epoch Times in a new interview. “This has definitely lit a fire in me to share awareness of pregnancy, the [abortion] reversal pill … and how abortion isn’t as easy as just taking a pill.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
