World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire

(UPI) – A 100-year-old Ohio man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest practicing doctor said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland was initially certified as the world's oldest practicing doctor in February 2021, when he was 98 years and 231 days old. Tucker, now 100, said he continues to work full time, with his typical day lasting from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The doctor said he caught COVID-19 shortly after his 100th birthday in July, but he continued to teach his residents via Zoom while recovering.

