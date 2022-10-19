A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldD'OH!
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Yikes! Russian cosmonaut drives over colleague soon after returning from space

Immediately provides first aid to victim, who was hospitalized with several fractures

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2022 at 8:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
An Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, Aug. 8, 2019. (Photo by Walter Scriptunas, United Launch Alliance)

An Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, Aug. 8, 2019. (Photo by Walter Scriptunas, United Launch Alliance)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission.

Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn't see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center who was crossing the road in the dark late Monday.

It said in a statement Tuesday that Artemyev immediately provided first aid assistance to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalized with several fractures. Roscosmos emphasized that Artemyev was sober and immediately called police and an ambulance.

TRENDING: 'Use of force': China's Xi Jinping threatens Taiwan invasion

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Yikes! Russian cosmonaut drives over colleague soon after returning from space
NASCAR suspends top race driver after Vegas crash quickly turns violent
Artist at center of Supreme fight 'rocked' by law making her cater to same-sex weddings
U.S. schools plan to import foreign teachers amid staffing shortage
Verdict in for Steele dossier source Igor Danchenko
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×