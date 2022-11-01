A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men

Companies have been making public their efforts to improve DEI initiatives

Published November 11, 2022 at 3:30pm
(RESUME BUILDER) – Over the past several years, companies big and small have been making public their efforts to improve DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. As detailed by Glassdoor, many companies have made the connection that DEI is not only good for society, but also good for business.

However, in recent months there has been a buzz around what some are terming “reverse discrimination” in hiring, wherein companies are passing over members of racial and gender majorities in service of meeting DEI benchmarks. And with the Supreme Court again hearing arguments against affirmative action, these same issues continue to be debated across multiple realms.

To find out how many believe “reverse discrimination” is really an issue affecting their workplace, in November ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,000 hiring managers across the U.S.

Read the full story ›

