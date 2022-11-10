10 U.S. cities that are growing the fastest – and New York City isn't one of them

(CNBC) – Tech jobs are in flux, tourism is at an all-time high, and the population across major U.S. cities is shifting. An October report by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, a business policy think tank, ranked the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The ranking considered each city’s county-level employment rates and economic output. And the final list is a good indication of where young people want to live and work and of what they value.

For example, Seattle – which ranked number three on this year’s list – is becoming a leader in clean energy. The city is moving forward with plans to enact new initiatives for cleaner buildings, according to the city’s mayor, Bruce Harrell.

TRENDING: It's a day for voting – and a day of PRAYER!

Read the full story ›