EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
11 college students robbed at gunpoint, locked in basement by masked intruders

Woken in early hours of morning by knock at the door

Published November 12, 2022 at 12:48pm
Published November 12, 2022 at 12:48pm
(THE BLAZE) – A group of Philadelphia college students living in an off-campus apartment stated that armed robbers broke into their home, robbed them at gunpoint, and locked them in a basement early Friday morning, reported WPVI-TV.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, police were called to an off-campus student apartment building for a reported home invasion and robbery. Eight female and three male residents were inside the building at the time of the incident.

The Temple University students told WPVI-TV that they were woken up in the early hours of the morning by a knock at the door by two masked men.

