11 college students robbed at gunpoint, locked in basement by masked intruders

(THE BLAZE) – A group of Philadelphia college students living in an off-campus apartment stated that armed robbers broke into their home, robbed them at gunpoint, and locked them in a basement early Friday morning, reported WPVI-TV.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, police were called to an off-campus student apartment building for a reported home invasion and robbery. Eight female and three male residents were inside the building at the time of the incident.

The Temple University students told WPVI-TV that they were woken up in the early hours of the morning by a knock at the door by two masked men.

