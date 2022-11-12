12 Republicans join as Dem-run Senate goes hostile on Christians

The Chuck Schumer-run U.S. Senate on Wednesday turned "hostile" to Americans' Christian beliefs, and even 12 Republicans joined with the leftists in the Democrat Party to advance a bill that undermines the First Amendment.

That's according to General Counsel Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, which has fought – and won – multiple major religious rights cases in the Supreme Court.

The vote was 62-37 on the so-called Respect for Marriage Act, but what the bill actually does is put into federal law the LGBT agenda that already has been used for years to attack Christians, Christian organizations and Christian beliefs.

The Republicans who joined the leftists in the Democrat party included: Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Todd Young of Indiana.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Waggoner explained the "deceptively named" bill "does far more than enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law by intentionally jeopardizing the religious freedom of millions of Americans who have sincerely held beliefs about marriage."

"Today, the Senate chose to fuel hostility toward Americans who hold beliefs about marriage rooted in honorable religious or philosophical premises. This bill, which provides no protection or benefits that same-sex couples don’t already share, deceptively gives lip service to religious liberty while undermining the First Amendment freedoms that belong to each of us," she said.

"Right now, government officials across the country—including the Biden administration—argue in court that individuals and religious organizations who love and work with people from all walks of life should face civil and criminal penalties if they don’t abandon their beliefs on this issue. It is shameful that 62 senators chose to ignore the Constitution and sanction discrimination toward these Americans. Make no mistake, this bill will be used by officials and activists to punish and ruin those who do not share the government’s view on marriage."

Are elected U.S. leaders racing away from God's instructions as quickly as they can? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (48 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She included a warning, too.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"But it will not end there. When we undermine the First Amendment rights of our neighbors, we harm ourselves. ADF remains committed to ensuring the First Amendment protects the rights of all Americans and to defending those who face the predatory lawsuits that will result from today’s vote."

Schumer claimed undermining the Christian faith, as the bill does, "will make our country a better, fairer place to live."

The scheme destroys the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and provides special protections for same-sex ideologies.

The Democrats' plan also still includes a formalized discrimination against polygamy and the party claims its amendments will protect "nonprofit religious organizations" from being punished for their beliefs.

However, Christians operating their own businesses soon would be in the bull's-eye for any leftist who wanted to file a case.

Joe Biden repeatedly has lobbied for the anti-Christian move.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!