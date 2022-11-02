2 stranded in dangling plane that crashes into power lines

(FOX NEWS) -- A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night, leaving tens of thousands of electric customers without power, according to reports.

Fox station WTTG in Washington, D.C. said the plane crashed into the power lines at about 6:15 p.m. in the Montgomery Village section of Gaithersburg.

Chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter that the small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard.

