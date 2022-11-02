A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 stranded in dangling plane that crashes into power lines

85,000 without electricity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022 at 9:04pm
A small plane crashed into a Pepco electric tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power. (Montgomery County Fire and EMS)

(FOX NEWS) -- A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night, leaving tens of thousands of electric customers without power, according to reports.

Fox station WTTG in Washington, D.C. said the plane crashed into the power lines at about 6:15 p.m. in the Montgomery Village section of Gaithersburg.

Chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter that the small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard.

Read the full story ›

