25th Amendment now floated as Dem solution to Joe Biden problem

Leftists in the media and politics in America forced on the nation during President Trump's term a lengthy discussion about the 25th Amendment.

That allows for an orderly transfer of power should a president become unable to perform his duties.

But Democrats just wanted to get rid of Trump, and the amendment discussion was one of many schemes they developed over the time of Trump's term.

A new commentary in the Hill explains Democrats kept making insinuations about his mental fitness, so he took a cognitive test, which he reported passing with flying colors.

But Democrats in Congress even asked for an overview from the Congressional Research Service of the 25th, and dozens of leftists across America claimed that he was compromised.

"Democrats even tried but failed to establish a 'presidential disability review body' in 2017 to help with the ousting process," wrote Merrill Matthews, a resident scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation.

That discussion now has been resurrected, only this time it's because of the concern over "President Biden's mental health."

He wrote that Trump can be unpredictable, moody and temperamental.

But, he explained, "Biden’s issues are substantively different. We frequently see him, after he has delivered a speech, wander off as if he doesn’t know where he is or where he’s supposed to go. Someone hurries over and takes his arm and points him in the right direction. At times he’s lucid and in control, but at other times he seems baffled and confused. It’s not unusual to see this behavior in older people, and Biden turns 80 this month."

Biden, in fact, has exhibited regularly such alarming behavior, making completely false assertions, such as that his son died in Iraq, or that gasoline was $5 a gallon when he took office.

"If that is indeed mental decline we’re seeing, it will likely get worse," Merrill warned.

He said the 25th, proposed by Congress and ratified by the states in 1967, addresses what would happen should a president become unable to do his duties.

The provision affirms the vice president becomes president upon the death or resignation of the president, that the VP takes over if the office of president is vacant and it allows a president to voluntarily transfer power, while undergoing a medical procedure, for example.

"The fourth section is the only one that has never been implemented. It provides for the involuntary replacement of the president when the 'Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments [i.e., the Cabinet] or of such other body as Congress may by law provide' determine that the 'President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.'"

Merrill said it's unlikely Kamala Harris ever would make such a move.

But he said it's entirely feasible that there will be a "full-court press by Democratic leaders to convince Biden not to run for reelection. How successful that effort would be is anyone’s guess. People in mental decline are often the last to concede the fact. But as I have written here previously, political parties don’t have the power to stop someone from running, especially an incumbent president."

The 25th could be "leverage" to get him to step aside, Merrill wrote.

He found, "Democrats spent four years waving the 25th Amendment flag at Donald Trump, mostly because they didn’t like him or his policies. It was an exercise in futility that further angered and divided the country. But the day may be coming when the country will have to turn to Section 4 of the 25th Amendment for the good of the nation."

