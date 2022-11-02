2nd woman claims top rabbi raped her as investigation begins

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Israel Police will establish a special investigation team to look into the rape allegations against Rabbi Zvi Thau after a second woman accused him on Sunday of raping her when she was young. Thau is a prominent religious Zionist rabbi and the spiritual leader of the far-Right religious party Noam.

The team will take over the investigation,which was opened on Thursday two months after the first woman, Nechama Teena, posted her accusation on Facebook.

The 38-year-old mother of three wrote that she had gained the courage to tell her story after seeing how prominent rabbis believed the rape claims made against writer Chaim Walder and condemned him. Walder later committed suicide.

