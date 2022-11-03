A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mystery: 3 Americans dead at Mexico City Airbnb while celebrating Day of the Dead

'Police were not very forthcoming with information'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay)

(Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Families are demanding answers more than a week after three American friends vacationing in Mexico City were mysteriously found dead inside their Airbnb.

Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, had traveled to Mexico in late October to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Florence’s boyfriend, who did not go with the trio on the trip, was on the phone with her on the night of Oct. 30 when she started feeling ill and told him something was not right, according to the station WAVY.

TRENDING: Report: Companies plan to retreat from this woke political agenda

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mystery: 3 Americans dead at Mexico City Airbnb while celebrating Day of the Dead
42% of young adults diagnosed with a mental-health condition
Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre drops suit against Alan Dershowitz
'A lie from the pit of hell': Therapist speaking under pseudonym warns against transitioning minors
Principal suspended over student giving Nazi salute on stage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×