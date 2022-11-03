Mystery: 3 Americans dead at Mexico City Airbnb while celebrating Day of the Dead

(NEW YORK POST) -- Families are demanding answers more than a week after three American friends vacationing in Mexico City were mysteriously found dead inside their Airbnb.

Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, had traveled to Mexico in late October to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Florence’s boyfriend, who did not go with the trio on the trip, was on the phone with her on the night of Oct. 30 when she started feeling ill and told him something was not right, according to the station WAVY.

TRENDING: Report: Companies plan to retreat from this woke political agenda

Read the full story ›