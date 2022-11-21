37th nation signs document declaring there's no international right to abortion

A new international consensus is developing that there’s no international “right” to abortion.

According to a report from Decision Magazine, “So far, government leaders from 37 nations on five continents have signed a document vowing to uphold pro-life, traditional family policies and women’s health needs.”

Decision noted that it is the Geneva Consensus Declaration on Promoting Women’s Health and Strengthening the Family.

It was begun in November 2020 by the Institute for Women’s Health from Washington, D.C.

Decision reported, “It continues to pick up global momentum. Supporters of the declaration marked its second anniversary Thursday on Capitol Hill. Sens. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) and Rep. Jody Hice (R-Georgia) delivered remarks, joined by the ambassadors of Hungary, Brazil and Guatemala.”

President Trump's administration, which had a pro-life position, had signed the document in 2020 but the pro-abortion Joe Biden, who has made killing the unborn one of his major agenda points for his term, withdrew U.S. support when he took over.

The IWH said the declaration is a response to the worldwide agenda, of which Biden’s pro-abortion policies are a part, to expand the abortion industry around the globe, Decision reported.

The U.N. itself has insisted multiple times that there be “universal access” to abortion.

And another notorious international organization, the World Health Organization, has been demanding the decriminalization of abortion everywhere.

The pro-life document reaffirms “the inherent ‘dignity and worth of the human person,’ that ‘every human being has the inherent right to life,’ and the commitment ‘to enable women to go safely through pregnancy and childbirth and provide couples with the best chance of having a healthy infant.’”

Kazakhstan recently became the 37th signatory of the declaration.



