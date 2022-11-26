A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
41 percent of small business can't pay rent this month

Survey shows hardship varies by industry

Published November 26, 2022
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – More than 40 percent of U.S. small business owners say they couldn’t pay rent on time or in full for the month of November, the highest this year.

The small business network group Alignable released the survey, which found that the hardship varies by industry. A notable 57 percent of beauty salons said they couldn’t make rent as well as 45 percent of gyms, 44 percent of retail, and 44 percent of restaurants.

“Making matters worse, this occurred during a quarter when more money should be coming in and rent delinquency rates should be decreasing,” Alignable said. “But so far this quarter, the opposite has been true.”

