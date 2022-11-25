Over 70 percent of children aged 7-12 now afraid of climate change

(BREITBART) – More than seven in ten children aged 7-12 are now worried about climate change, research conducted by a UK-based start-up has reportedly found.

It comes amid reports from various experts that children and teenagers of various demographics are experiencing high rates of mental health difficulties, with one school councillor earlier this year saying that anxiety rates have hit an all-time high post-lockdown.

According to a report by Euronews, the survey — which polled 1,000 children born between 2010 and 2015 on their views regarding the environment — found that a total of 71 per cent of respondents were now worried about environmental changes, including the changing climate.

