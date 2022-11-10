Abortion rights scored biggest midterm 'victory'

(RELIGION NEWS) – If there was one clear winner in the November midterms, it was abortion rights.

Five months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which granted women a right to an abortion, voters across the country Tuesday (Nov. 8) clearly signaled their displeasure, both through ballot measures and through Democratic wins.

In California, Vermont and Michigan, voters approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions. In the traditionally red states of Montana and Kentucky, voters appeared to reject measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. (Montana’s “born alive” measure had not yet been called as of Wednesday afternoon but appeared headed toward defeat with 82% of the vote in.)

