A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Abortion rights scored biggest midterm 'victory'

Probably helped Democrats stave off red wave

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Abortion activists rally before Supreme Court, June 24, 2022 (video screenshot)

Abortion activists rally before Supreme Court, June 24, 2022 (video screenshot)

(RELIGION NEWS) – If there was one clear winner in the November midterms, it was abortion rights.

Five months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which granted women a right to an abortion, voters across the country Tuesday (Nov. 8) clearly signaled their displeasure, both through ballot measures and through Democratic wins.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In California, Vermont and Michigan, voters approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions. In the traditionally red states of Montana and Kentucky, voters appeared to reject measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. (Montana’s “born alive” measure had not yet been called as of Wednesday afternoon but appeared headed toward defeat with 82% of the vote in.)

TRENDING: The red fizzle: Lesson the GOP should learn

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University offers 'problem of whiteness' course
New Billy Graham archive, research center opens
Research explores healing power in gratitude to God
Tim Tebow reveals why he so boldly shares Christ
Abortion rights scored biggest midterm 'victory'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×