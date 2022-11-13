A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Activists smash tablets atop 'Mount Sinai' to launch faith-based climate push

'The political leadership of the world has not come through on climate until now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 5:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- JEBEL MUSA, Egypt — An initiative to mobilize faith leaders worldwide to push governments to do more about climate change kicked off Sunday morning with an Israeli environmental activist smashing mock tablets of stone atop an Egyptian peak believed by many to be Mount Sinai, to symbolize the world’s failure to protect the planet.

The idea was hatched in the run up to the United Nations COP27 climate conference taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, by solar energy entrepreneur Yosef Abramowitz and David Miron Wapner, who chairs the Jerusalem-based Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Sinai Climate Partnership, symbolically launched at the ceremony, brings together the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, the Elijah Interfaith Institute, the Peace Department, the United Nations Faith for Earth Initiative, Abramowitz’s Gigawatt Global, and the Israeli environmental advocacy organization, Adam Teva V’Din.

TRENDING: Joe the raven

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School employee complains about Bible verse on co-worker's parking space
'Wonder Years' star says family has dumped Los Angeles for rural state
Woman donates kidney to her EX-husband
Activists smash tablets atop 'Mount Sinai' to launch faith-based climate push
Married teachers caught filming OnlyFans sexual content in class
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×