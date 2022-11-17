A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Americans to see highest Thanksgiving gasoline prices ever

20% more Americans plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OIL PRICE) – This year’s average U.S. gasoline prices on Thanksgiving are expected to be at their highest level ever for the holiday and beat the previous record from Thanksgiving of 2012, according to estimates from fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

Despite the record-high average gasoline prices, 20% more Americans plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend, compared to 2021, especially after Covid precautions have significantly eased compared to the previous two years, according to GasBuddy. Moreover, gasoline prices have dropped a lot from the record highs in June.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Per GasBuddy estimates, the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 a gallon on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44/gal set in 2012.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







In horrific move, Iran's parliament votes to execute 15,000 protestors to teach 'hard lesson'
UN: World's population hits 8 billion
As crypto crumbles, El Salvador braces for economic storm
Rand Paul to FBI chief: You're 'not being forthcoming'
Americans to see highest Thanksgiving gasoline prices ever
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×