Anne Heche estate makes announcement after months-long court battle

(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Heche's oldest son, Homer Laffoon, was named the general administrator of her estate Wednesday following a nearly four-month court battle in Los Angeles.

Laffoon's attorney, Bryan Phipps, said the probate court made the "correct result" in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us," he said.

