Another cardiologist calls for halt to COVID shots

An Australian cardiologist has called for halting the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines after seeing a rise in heart conditions he believes are caused by the shots.

The conclusion by Dr. Ross Walker of Sydney came after

two prominent cardiologists – Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Aseem Malhotra – publicly stated the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" deaths and cardiac events in otherwise healthy people is the COVID-19 vaccines.

Daily Mail Australia, which reported Walker's concern about the vaccine, reported the case of 18-year-old Monica Eskandar, who was rushed to a hospital with "terrifying chest pains" just hours after her first COVID vaccination. Diagnosed with pericarditis, she was forced to miss the exams Australia requires to pass secondary school.

"I’ve seen 60-70 patients in my own practice over the past 12 months who have had similar reactions," Walker told the paper.

"I've seen other people with chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations."

He said he's seen many people develop symptoms about three to six months after vaccination.

Malhotra, a top London cardiologist who was one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and promote it on British television has warned his colleagues and the public he has evidence tying "sudden deaths" to the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a recent lecture, he argued that vaccines in the past have been removed from the market "for much less" evidence. In the case of the COVID vaccines, he said, "we have got the highest level quality data," indicating the adverse events occur in at least 1 in 800 cases.

"This vaccine needs to be suspended completely," he said.

See excerpts of Malhotra's speech:

“We have pulled vaccines in the past for much less, we have got the highest level quality of data, saying this is 1 in 800 at least ~ this vaccine needs to be suspended completely” ~ @DrAseemMalhotra Beautifully delivered pic.twitter.com/XsZjs8KgOT — Janey (@_Janey_J) November 23, 2022

In a video posted on Twitter in September, Malhotra said the COVID mRNA vaccine likely is a "primary cause in all unexpected cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrhythmias and heart failure since 2021, until proven otherwise." He called for a suspension of the shots, arguing in a scientific paper that there is evidence the risk of harm is greater than any benefit.

Malhotra – an internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis and management of heart disease – is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and president of the Scientific Advisory Committee of The Public Health Collaboration. He also is an honorary council member to the Metabolic Psychiatry Clinic at Stanford University School of Medicine.

McCullough, in a video interview with WND, cited peer-reviewed literature showing the vaccines cause myocarditis, including a U.K. study that found about 100 fatal cases of myocarditis linked to the shots.

