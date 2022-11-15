A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Another megachurch and 58 other churches leave major denomination over LGBT insanity

'The alternatives we have been given don't seem to align with our context or our theology'

Published November 14, 2022 at 9:14pm
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:14pm
(CBN NEWS) -- The United Methodist Church (UMC) is accelerating its moves to become more accepting of LGBTQ people, leading to more divisions within the denomination and more departures from the group.

Each of the church's five U.S. jurisdictions met separately this month to approve measures where "LGBTQIA+ people will be protected, affirmed, and empowered."

Also, the church's second openly gay bishop was elected.

Read the full story ›

