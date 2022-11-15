Another megachurch and 58 other churches leave major denomination over LGBT insanity

(CBN NEWS) -- The United Methodist Church (UMC) is accelerating its moves to become more accepting of LGBTQ people, leading to more divisions within the denomination and more departures from the group.

Each of the church's five U.S. jurisdictions met separately this month to approve measures where "LGBTQIA+ people will be protected, affirmed, and empowered."

Also, the church's second openly gay bishop was elected.

