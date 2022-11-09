AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., apologized to her followers on Instagram for not listing her pronouns in her biography on the platform Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez made the apology in response to a comment on her Instagram profile. She posted a brief video saying she had once had her pronouns available but said they somehow "fell off."

AOC apologizes for not having pronouns in her Instagram bio pic.twitter.com/ZUPnZ8ot2E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2022

"Please add pronouns to your IG profile, thank you for all you do for ALL," one of her followers wrote.

