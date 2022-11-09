AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., apologized to her followers on Instagram for not listing her pronouns in her biography on the platform Tuesday.
Ocasio-Cortez made the apology in response to a comment on her Instagram profile. She posted a brief video saying she had once had her pronouns available but said they somehow "fell off."
"Please add pronouns to your IG profile, thank you for all you do for ALL," one of her followers wrote.