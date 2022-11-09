A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram

'They fell off'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:53pm
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., apologized to her followers on Instagram for not listing her pronouns in her biography on the platform Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez made the apology in response to a comment on her Instagram profile. She posted a brief video saying she had once had her pronouns available but said they somehow "fell off."

"Please add pronouns to your IG profile, thank you for all you do for ALL," one of her followers wrote.

WND News Services
AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram
