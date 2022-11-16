A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archbishop probed for 'inappropriate gesture' towards woman

Veteran priest has written to gal to ask for her forgiveness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:38pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(REUTERS) -- A retired French archbishop is under investigation from judicial and church authorities for what he called "an inappropriate gesture" towards an adult young woman at the end of the 1980s.

Monseigneur Jean-Pierre Grallet, 81, the retired former archbishop of Strasburg, said in a statement on Wednesday that he had been informed this summer that the woman had filed a complaint against him.

"From now on, as I await the conclusions of church and civil investigations, I will refrain from speaking in public," Grallet said, adding that he regretted his actions back then and that he has written to the woman to ask for her forgiveness.

