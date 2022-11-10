A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
Auto loan delinquencies at 10-year high

Many Americans struggling to make ends meet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 3:42pm
(SCHIFF GOLD) – With prices rising and real wages falling, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. They are increasingly turning to credit cards and other debt to fill the gap. But that creates other problems. Debt has to be repaid and a growing number of Americans are struggling to keep up with payments.

Auto loan delinquencies have risen to the highest level in over 10 years, according to TransUnion.

TransUnion tracks more than 81 million auto loans in the United States. According to the consumer credit reporting agency, 1.65% of auto loans were at least 60 days delinquent in the third quarter. That is the highest rate for 60-day-plus delinquencies in more than a decade.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







