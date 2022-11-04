Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BBC) – The Bank of England has warned the U.K. is facing its longest recession since records began, as it raised interest rates by the most in 33 years. It warned the U.K. would face a "very challenging" two-year slump with unemployment nearly doubling by 2025.

Bank boss Andrew Bailey warned of a "tough road ahead" for UK households, but said it had to act forcefully now or things "will be worse later on".

It lifted interest rates to 3% from 2.25%, the biggest jump since 1989. By raising rates, the Bank is trying to bring down soaring prices as the cost of living rises at the fastest rate in 40 years.

