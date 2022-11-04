A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession

Cost of living rises at the fastest rate in 40 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BBC) – The Bank of England has warned the U.K. is facing its longest recession since records began, as it raised interest rates by the most in 33 years. It warned the U.K. would face a "very challenging" two-year slump with unemployment nearly doubling by 2025.

Bank boss Andrew Bailey warned of a "tough road ahead" for UK households, but said it had to act forcefully now or things "will be worse later on".

It lifted interest rates to 3% from 2.25%, the biggest jump since 1989. By raising rates, the Bank is trying to bring down soaring prices as the cost of living rises at the fastest rate in 40 years.

TRENDING: Is it time for federal 'hammer control'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Klaus Schwab's right-hand man calls for 'mass extinction event' to usher in Great Reset
South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea launches 180 flights on border
German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking
Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession
MSNBC abruptly severs ties with Tiffany Cross
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×