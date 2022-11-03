A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Beauty pageant can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules

Case dealt with balancing freedom of speech, religion against transgender, sexual orientation discrimination concerns

Published November 3, 2022 at 2:59pm
Published November 3, 2022 at 2:59pm
Miss Universe beauty pageant (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A federal appeals court Wednesday ruled that beauty pageants can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, citing First Amendment expression considerations.

The case, decided by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, comes amid a flurry of federal cases balancing freedom of speech and religion against transgender and sexual orientation discrimination concerns.

Anita Green, who is transgender, in 2018 aimed to compete in the Miss United States of America pageant but was not allowed because of its rules.

TRENDING: State creates diversity commission to oversee university system

