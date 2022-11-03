Beauty pageant can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – A federal appeals court Wednesday ruled that beauty pageants can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, citing First Amendment expression considerations.

The case, decided by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, comes amid a flurry of federal cases balancing freedom of speech and religion against transgender and sexual orientation discrimination concerns.

Anita Green, who is transgender, in 2018 aimed to compete in the Miss United States of America pageant but was not allowed because of its rules.

