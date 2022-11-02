A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Where is biblical Goliath buried? Does it have something to with Jesus?

Researchers look for solid proof Philistine skull is buried at 'Place of the skull'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2022 at 8:41pm
A scene from 'David' at Sight & Sound Theaters. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Biblical scholars have come up with a curious theory - Cavalry, the hill just outside of Jerusalem, is the location of David's famous battle with Goliath that ended with David burying the giant man's severed head, according to the Daily Star.

They also believe that if the area is excavated, archeologists will find Goliath's skull. Researchers are looking for solid proof that the skull is buried at Cavalry — which is where Jesus was crucified, according to the New Testament.

No excavations have been carried out there as of yet; the area is quite literally within the confines of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Experts do, however, claim that even if excavations are greenlit and no skull is found, that location is still the place where the historic battle took place.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





