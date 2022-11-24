A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Biden, 80, dogged by questions about physical health during Nantucket Thanksgiving

Will he run for president in 2024?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2022 at 5:40pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving surrounded by family members in Nantucket, Massachusetts, as questions loom about the president's political future.

The Bidens have been spending Thanksgivings on the island since their marriage nearly 50 years ago. However, this year, the family must make a difficult decision with heavy consequences for their clan and the nation at large: Will Joe Biden run for president again in 2024?

Joe Biden is the country's oldest-ever president, becoming the first-ever octogenarian commander in chief last Sunday.

