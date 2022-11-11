A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Biden admin directs pregnant migrant girls to be sheltered in states with abortion access

'Must make all reasonable efforts' to give pregnant migrants abortion access if requested

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:16pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – The Biden administration issued a directive Thursday ordering pregnant migrant children in federal custody to be sheltered in states that allow abortion.

The guidance, issued by the US Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), instructs officials to avoid placing pregnant unaccompanied minors in Republican states that restrict the procedure — and to transfer girls in these states to states where abortion remains legal.

The ORR is in charge of housing unaccompanied children who lack legal status and issued the guidance to staff. It says they “must make all reasonable efforts” to give pregnant migrants abortion access if requested.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
