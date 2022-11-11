Biden admin directs pregnant migrant girls to be sheltered in states with abortion access

(NEW YORK POST) – The Biden administration issued a directive Thursday ordering pregnant migrant children in federal custody to be sheltered in states that allow abortion.

The guidance, issued by the US Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), instructs officials to avoid placing pregnant unaccompanied minors in Republican states that restrict the procedure — and to transfer girls in these states to states where abortion remains legal.

The ORR is in charge of housing unaccompanied children who lack legal status and issued the guidance to staff. It says they “must make all reasonable efforts” to give pregnant migrants abortion access if requested.

