A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden administration expanding mental health services, personnel in schools

Prioritizing youth mental health crisis

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2022 at 2:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ABC NEWS) – Ten-year-old Sarah Craig banged at the side door of Granny Lin-Lin's Louisville, Kentucky, home last December. Through the window, Craig saw shattered glass, spilled coffee and her granny – unresponsive – slouched on the kitchen floor.

"I kept saying, 'Granny, wake up, please'," she told ABC News. "I just kept calling her name."

At first, Craig thought Granny Lin-Lin had passed out, but then realized the situation was much worse.

TRENDING: State creates diversity commission to oversee university system

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems go deceptive on measure promoting abortion
Biden stonewalls on $1 billion sent to Taliban
Beauty pageant can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
Common chemical in household products found in sewage
Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×