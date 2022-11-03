Biden administration expanding mental health services, personnel in schools

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ABC NEWS) – Ten-year-old Sarah Craig banged at the side door of Granny Lin-Lin's Louisville, Kentucky, home last December. Through the window, Craig saw shattered glass, spilled coffee and her granny – unresponsive – slouched on the kitchen floor.

"I kept saying, 'Granny, wake up, please'," she told ABC News. "I just kept calling her name."

At first, Craig thought Granny Lin-Lin had passed out, but then realized the situation was much worse.

