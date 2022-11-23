Biden COVID adviser says 'science' on shots 'clear' same day CDC says it's not

With only 11% of Americans age 5 and older having received the new omicron-specific vaccine, the Biden administration launched a campaign Tuesday to increase the uptake, with the departing Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get the shot "as soon as possible" and White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha insisting "the science" on the safety and effectiveness of the shots is "crystal clear."

On the same day, however, the CDC released a study on the new bivalent vaccine that was anything but crystal clear, warning the findings "are subject to at least six limitations."

"I'd love to see any clear outcomes data on the bivalent vax, such as a randomized trial," he said. "We don't have any such clear data."

Fauci, in his final message before retiring as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, touted the CDC study as the "clinical efficacy data" everyone has been asking for.

But Makary said that while "it may be reasonable for doctors to recommend the novel bivalent mRNA vaccine to high risk people, there is zero human outcomes data showing a clinical benefit among people who already had Omicron (the majority of Americans) or healthy children."

Some physicians – such as prominent cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone and Yale School of Medicine epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch – have called for halting distribution of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines altogether, arguing any benefits are outweighed by risks that have been documented in the Pfizer trials and on the CDC's own Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System site.

At the White House briefing Tuesday, Jha provided advice on how to counter the "disinformation and misinformation" of those physicians and others.

The best way, he said, is to spread "good information, science-based information" from "trusted voices."

"The real leaders of American medicine – the people you trust for your cancer care and your heart care and your pediatrics care – are out there telling you that you need to go get a vaccine," he said.

"You can decide to trust America's physicians or you can trust some random dude on Twitter," he said.

However, it was the federal government's health scientists and their allies who initially told Americans the COVID shots would be virtually 100% effective in preventing infection and transmission while dissenting voices were the first to warn "the science" was indicating the vaccinated actually more were likely to become infected.

See Fauci's remarks on the vaccine:

See Jha's remarks on "disinformation":

Dr. Jha: "The real leaders of American medicine are out there telling you that you need to go get a vaccine. You can decide to trust America's physicians or you can trust some random dude on Twitter." pic.twitter.com/VOC8otAG4x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

