Biden education official claims democracy, fatphobia based on white supremacy

(NEW YORK POST) – A U.S. Department of Education deputy director, who was appointed under President Biden, poked fun at Evangelical Christians and claimed democracy was based on “White supremacy,” according to her Twitter profile.

Kristina Ishmael’s Twitter account was put on private Monday, but not before Fox News Digital documented dozens of her claims about white people and white supremacy’s purported ties to American democracy, Evangelical Christians and fatphobia (bias against fat people).

Ishmael is the deputy director in the Office of Educational Technology. The office implements policies for “equity of access” to technology.

