Is Biden intentionally snubbing Netanyahu?

Joe has yet to call Bibi to congratulate him on his victory

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:43pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Wikimedia Commons)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to call Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week’s elections. This snub follows a pattern with both leaders delaying in congratulating each other after election victories.

In elections that recorded the highest voter turnout since 1999, the Likud Party, headed by Netanyahu, garnered 32 seats. This makes it possible for Netanyahu to form a right-wing coalition of 64 seats and serve a third term as prime minister.

Yesh Atid, headed by Yair Lapid, won 24 seats. Lapid has already called Netanyahu and conceded the election.

