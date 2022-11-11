Biden puts wide range of ordinary firearms in his cross-hairs

Joe Biden on Wednesday put in his cross-hairs a wide range of ordinary firearms owned by millions of Americans, insisting that "assault weapons" be banned all across the country.

Technically, any weapon can be used in an "assault" but leftists often use the term to describe weapons that have certain looks – such as an attached cartridge, a pistol grip, even camouflage markings.

A report at Just the News explained Biden was responding to questions about what he'll do differently during the second half of his term.

During the first half, he's allowed inflation of up to 9.1% to assault Americans, prices of gasoline to rise as high as $7 a gallon in some cities, crime to surge, millions and millions of illegal aliens to cross the nation's southern border, with many of them now claiming public benefits, and more.

Biden, noting gun control legislation passed by Congress a few months ago, which expanded background checks and such, said he'll double down.

"There's some things I want to change and add to," he said. "We didn't ban assault weapons. I'm going to ban assault weapons. We're going to try like the devil."

