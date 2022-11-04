Biden's '1 final warning' … before the Democratic coup?

If Americans take Democrats at their word, anything less than a total Democratic victory on Nov. 8 will threaten freedom and the future of the United States of America. Democrats are prepared to act immediately to prevent that from happening.

Specifics of the American rescue plan remain top secret, but …

Acting President Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, says Joe Biden's speech Wednesday was "one final warning." Must we vote Democrat, or face imprisonment? Is voting against a Democrat a capital offense? If national survival is at stake, as Ron Klain claims it is, and Joe Biden has said so repeatedly, what are those Democrats prepared to do if election results reject their candidates?

Mr. Klain, what's your option? What's your plan?

This is the second time Joe Biden has delivered a speech that insults and attacks half the nation as election deniers and evildoers. He has deliberately framed the issue to convince citizens they will be enslaved and their freedom taken from them if Republicans win elections. When the decibel level of political conversation simultaneously reaches these hysterical highs and intellectual lows, the nation really is in danger.

Why do this? Why warn one last time, and not too subtly suggest the Democrats intend to make sure voters vote the right way? Klain may be a gas bag, but he echoes the party leaders.

This should not surprise anyone. Al Gore was elected president, but denied the task by election deniers. Hillary Clinton was denied her rightful election by deplorables and election deniers. And if you travel down the Democratic list of candidate you will find Stacey Abrams, the elected governor-in-exile of Georgia, who was denied the throne by those same nasty election deniers. Will Ron Klain call out the National Guard to enforce his version of the vote? That was done recently to enforce the Democrats' view of Jan. 6.

The crazy talk from the Democratic Party becomes more and more delusional as the midterm election looms.

Hillary Clinton, in her supporting role in this election, went so far as to suggest election deniers, identified as such by Democratic saviors, should not be allowed to vote. "Are you now, or have you ever been, a Republican?" That's a scheme of schemes. Deny GOP voters and register illegal aliens! Now the chief of staff references Biden's "one final warning." If you cannot beat them at the ballot box, threaten them.

What is the Democratic Party supposed to do if it believes a fascist mob of election deniers has seized control through "disinformation" and "misinformation"?

The scene is set. The house lights have dimmed, and the Democrats apparently are prepared to stage a coup. You think not? Why not? There are hundreds of American citizens remaining in jail today, without a day in court, simply because they came to Washington, D.C., to listen to the man they voted to support as president. The Jan. 6 Committee was born before Biden took office. Formed by Nancy Pelosi, staffed by Nancy Pelosi partisans, it has for more than a year warned about the danger to democracy represented by the MAGA Republicans. As a reminder, MAGA translates into "Make American Great Again," and to Democratic leaders, that is a revolutionary and dangerous sentiment.

Biden said so on Nov. 2, and in support, his chief of staff has told all Americans the Nov. 8 election must support the Democratic slate. This is, as he said, "one final warning."

