Biden's America is actually a democratic autocracy

President Biden recently spoke about the need for democracy rather than autocracy, pointing out that the American midterm elections would save democracy only if the Democrats got the majority. In other words, those who vote Republican are against democracy, as only the rule of one party with complete control over the government promotes democracy.

Biden thereby defined his attitude as autocratic, pointing out that "autocracy is the opposite of democracy. It means the rule of one, one person, one interest, one ideology, one party." It is clear that autocracy – not democracy – is what the Democrats are pushing for. If you are not for the rule of one interest, namely the socialist, ultra-rich corporate class that now controls the very political theater Biden is a part of, you are the enemy of democracy.

Currently, in the West you need to have no other qualifications than being an unelected billionaire to dominate policies, NGOs or the media. Democracy used to be about respecting national sovereignty and the will of the people. Vital for democracy to work was the separation of powers. The role of politicians was to protect the interests of the people against the abuse of power from elites with special interests.

Yet, globalism has amassed wealth into the hands of the very few. Eight men now own more wealth than does half the world population. The gap between rich and poor is soaring. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend with skyrocketing billionaire profits while governments acquired monstrous debts as the population was in lockdown. According to data from Forbes and Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook, 82% of all wealth generated in 2017 went to the 1% richest among us, while the 3.7 billion poorest in the world saw no increase.

The past decades represent the rise of the billionaire class with arguably massive influence on our statesmen and politicians. While allowing billionaires to take control over what once was independent Western nations, the transnational business empires are turning the West into a new feudal system of super-rich lords that own almost everything.

Strikingly few protests have come from leading politicians, who have been remarkably quick to flirt with the rich.

In the democratic system, politicians are voted into office in order to protect the interests of the people – not a billionaire class. They are supposed to be the guardians of national assets – much like a good shepherd guarding his flock and protecting it from predators.

At the core of the idea of democracy is the traditional Western value of the separation of powers into independent branches. This was regarded as a guardian against the abuse of power and limit political or corporate corruption. Yet, the globalist mega corporations depend precisely on a political system that continually serves the private interests of its owners – not necessarily the people.

The close collaboration between governments and billionaires easily produces private control over public funds. As politicians tend to originate from humble beginnings, once in higher positions, some are thrilled to make the acquaintance of the ultra-rich. How hard is it to influence a politician to donate government money into private projects owned by the very same billionaires? This kind of wealth transfer from governments to private pockets soared during COVID.

In order to attain broad control over public funds, the implementation of weak, bureaucratic politicians who are dependent on the private corporation class is key. Who will slap the hand that feeds them? For example, an important change in the U.S. political system came with the 2010 Supreme Court decision where private corporations, not only individuals, were given the right to donate and pay for politicians' rise to power. Since then, the richest 0.01% have accounted for 40% of all campaign contributions through corporate donations.

"This has proved to be an excellent investment in wealth preservation," writes Yanis Varoufakis, former finance minister of Greece and professor of economics at the University of Athens.

Think about it: An elected politician in Congress may hold stocks in an oil company, Big Pharma or the military industry – after having successfully run for Congress, his campaign paid for by the very same group he now lobbies for. The same person may also push for and write laws that deregulate that particular industry, causing certain stock to soar; he may also buy stocks with the foreknowledge that the value will skyrocket as a result of upcoming amendments not yet public that he has worked on, with the potential of amassing enormous wealth for himself.

So, when President Biden speaks about democracy versus autocracy, it would be more accurate to address the American system as a democratic autocracy.

