Biden's DOJ sending MONITORS to 64 voting areas to check compliance with law

Typically lawyers with department's civil-rights division and U.S. attorney's offices

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2022 at 10:12pm
Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(DAILY MAIL) -- The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections.

The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.

The 2022 election is playing out against the backdrop of persistent falsehoods made by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies about losing the 2020 vote, a relentless campaign that will have implications as people cast their ballots.

