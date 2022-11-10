A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast

Took bait meant for kingfish

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.

Ryan Churches of Churchys Charter NZ said his crew and five customers were fishing for kingfish off the coast of Whitianga when a large mako shark took their bait.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We were fighting it normally and it was jumping around. I told the customers, 'If it jumps in the boat get out of the way,'" Churches told the New Zeland Herald.

TRENDING: The red fizzle: Lesson the GOP should learn

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crows outthink monkeys, can grasp recursive patterns
University offers 'problem of whiteness' course
New Billy Graham archive, research center opens
Research explores healing power in gratitude to God
Tim Tebow reveals why he so boldly shares Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×