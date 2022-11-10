Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast

(UPI) – A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.

Ryan Churches of Churchys Charter NZ said his crew and five customers were fishing for kingfish off the coast of Whitianga when a large mako shark took their bait.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We were fighting it normally and it was jumping around. I told the customers, 'If it jumps in the boat get out of the way,'" Churches told the New Zeland Herald.

TRENDING: The red fizzle: Lesson the GOP should learn

Read the full story ›